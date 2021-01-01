13" Terrazzo Propane Tabletop Fireplace - Beige - Project 62

Whether you're entertaining guests or simply enjoying a lovely evening out on your patio, this Terrazzo Propane Tabletop Fireplace from Project 62™ helps you create just the right mood and ambiance while providing added warmth. It has a round design with a pedestal base for easy placement on a dining table or coffee table, along with a unique terrazzo pattern in muted neutral colors for a stylish look. Complete with lava rocks around the gas heating element with an adjustable flame for just the right amount of heat, this terrazzo tabletop fireplace rounds out any outdoor seating space in sleek functional style. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.