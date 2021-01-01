Terrazzo Brown Area Rug

Rug Dimensions: Available in Various SizesFeatures:Pile Type: 11mmThis design is a great addition to your bedroom, dining room or living room.This Rug Fiber Type Is: PolypropyleneThis rug is Machine Made and its Available in Rectangular and RoundRug Dimensions: Available in Various SizesMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Latex;JuteRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 5'3"): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 4'11"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'3"): RectanglePrimary Color: BrownPattern: CamouflageFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Do not use strong liquid cleanersLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with upholstery attachment;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.43Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 4'11"): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'3"): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'6"): 39Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'7"): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 5'3"): 10Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 4'11"): 39Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'3"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'6"): 94Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'7"): 26Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 5'3"): 63Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 4'11"): 59Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'3"): 87Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'6"): 126Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'7"): 91Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 5'3"): 63Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Round 5'3"