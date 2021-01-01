Classic Accessories Terrazzo 21 in. L x 21 in. W x 17 in. H Square Ottoman/Coffee Table Cover, Brown

Terrazzo Patio Furniture Covers by Classic Accessories offer high-end style in medium weight protection, designed to keep your patio furniture looking its best year round. All Terrazzo covers are backed by a one year warranty. Find out below why buying a cover from us is one of the best choices you can make. When you buy a Classic Accessories grill or patio furniture cover you are not just getting a cover, your also purchasing peace of mind. Not only will your grill and patio furniture be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. If your product fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team. Color: Sand.