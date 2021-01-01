Trademark Fine Art 'Terracotta Army IX' Matted Framed Art by Philippe Hugonnard

Artist: Philippe HugonnardSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Wood Frame, Black Mat, AcrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features rows of armored terracotta soldiers between large chunks of rock.An 11x14 giclee print under acrylic in a 16x20 wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using black matting and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The black mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.