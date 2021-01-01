Terra Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Silver - (IDB0047-14-BS-OA-E2)

The Terra Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio is an expertly crafted piece by true artisans in a glass studio in Salt Lake City, Utah. The swirl pattern on the glass creates a magical dance of light and color that brings an artistic and compelling aesthetic into any space. This pattern is handmade, which causes each piece to be unique with no two alike. Pair with a vintage bulb for a timeless look. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Amber. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver