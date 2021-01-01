The HC Companies 2 Gal. Terra Cotta Plastic Large Mouth Watering Can (2-Pack), Red

Keep all of your indoor and outdoor plants properly hydrated with the help of The HC Companies RZ.WC2G0E35 2 Gal. Garden Large Mouth Watering Can. This large-mouthed watering can is essential for helping you keep your plants hydrated and well-nourished. It's designed in a way that allows for easy filling from a spigot or sink, while also not spilling from the mouth. The ergonomic handle and balanced design allow for even pouring, while the molded-in water-level indicator ensures you pour exact amounts each time. It's made from durable plastic material that makes it perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Plus, it won't crack or fade in the sun so it'll last for a long time. Keep your plants happy, healthy and thriving all year round with this watering can from HC Companies. Color: Terra Cotta.