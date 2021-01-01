Terra 2 Rectangular Dining Table by Point Luna - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (ESI1718785)

The Terra 2 Rectangular Dining Table by Point Luna Offers a raw and rustic presence to indoor living spaces. A simple assembly of four iron legs steadies the piece, each one canted inward at each corner and narrowing as they drop to the floor below a smooth rectangular top made from solid acacia wood arranged in a parquet pattern when viewed from above. The melding of unpainted wood and matte-textured metal creates an appealing, signature look compatible with a range of design concepts, while ambient light reflects off the tops natural grain structure to provide a welcome measure of warmth. Catering to the needs of discerning consumers and design professionals alike, Point Luna strives to bring well-made, eye-catching collections of furniture and accessories to your home and exterior spaces. Offering approachable designs, Point Lunas products are decidedly modern yet rely on quality materials and workmanship. Color: Brown.