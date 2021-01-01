Terho Small Pendant Light by Mater - Color: Black (02311)

The Terho Small Pendant Light was designed by Maika Puoskari. From the Finnish word for â€œacorn, â€œ the Terho Lamps organic form is greatly reminiscent of the natural shape that an acorn takes with its alder wood cap and mouth-blown, white, opal glass base; a clean, modern, and unique design and combination of materials that are seldom seen. Available in multiple sizes and great when paired in similar or varied sizes; create your ideal lighting situation. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Black. Finish: Black Oiled Linden Wood