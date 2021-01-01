Novogratz Teresa Memory Foam Accent Chair, Living Room Furniture, Green Velvet

Step up your décor game with the Novogratz Teresa Memory Foam Chair! Designed with a rounded and luxurious silhouette, this piece of furniture will surely bring elegance and finesse to your home. This accent armchair is upholstered in soft velvet and features slanted wooden legs and diamond button-tufted details that bring out the glam of the Mid-Century design. Built to last, the Teresa has a durable and reliable wooden frame and a filling made of high-density foam as well as responsive memory foam for ultimate plush comfortable seating making it the ideal chair for long hours behind the computer at your desk. Available in a wide variety of colors, the Teresa is a statement piece that brings a burst of color into your living room, home office and even bedroom. It ships in one compact box and is simple to assemble.