From outward hound
Outward Hound Tennis Maze Craze Dog Toy
Featuring multiple ways to keep pups entertained, the Outward Hound Tennis Maze Craze Toy is a great choice for your smart sidekick! Its’ maze design, squeaking top cap, and removable ball give canine companions three super fun play options. The reinforced bottom and windows will help prevent warping. To top it off, it also has super strong head welded connections for added sturdiness. Take playtime to the next level with this super engaging toy from Outward Hound!