Tennessee Comforter Set
Description
Features:Product Type: ComforterSet/Single: Set (matching pieces included)Mattress Size: Color: Pattern: Solid ColorMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: 100% PolyesterCotton Quality: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoMold Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoFade Resistant: YesTear Resistant: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoDust Mite Resistant: NoAntimicrobial: NoLint Free: YesNon-Pilling : YesMoisture Wicking: NoWrinkle Resistant: YesThread Count: Comforter Included: YesDuvet Cover Included: Duvet Corner Ties: Duvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet or Comforter Color: RedDuvet Insert Included: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillQuilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: YesSham Type (Size: Full / Queen): StandardSham Material: PolyesterSham Type (Size: Twin): StandardSham Type (Size: King): KingSham Color (Color: Frosted Rose): PinkNumber of Pillow Shams Included (Size: Twin): 1Sham Color (Color: Graystone): GraySham Color (Color: Chino): TanSham Color (Color: Wine): RedSham Color (Color: Chocolate): BrownNumber of Pillow Shams Included (Size: Full / Queen): 2Number of Pillow Shams Included (Size: King): 2Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Pillowcase Type: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Laundry Sack Included: NoMattress Pad Included: NoGender: Gender NeutralPly Count: Custom Fit: Reversible: YesReverse Side Color: RedReverse Side Material: PolyesterOversized: NoFringe: NoHandmade: NoPre-Shrunk: NoCleaning Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : NoAvailable Separately: Licensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low and non chlorine bleach when requiredCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: WinterEdges: Fabric Type/Texture: StandardClosure Type: Construction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power: Life Stage: AdultPieces Included (Size: Twin): 1 comforter, 1 shamsPieces Included (Size: Full / Queen, King): 1 comforter, 2 shamsWeave: FlannelKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included (Size: Twin): 2Number of Pieces Included (Size: Full / Queen, King): 3Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: NOMITE Certified: YesISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: