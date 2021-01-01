From go to omaha - deez tees
Go to Omaha - Deez Tees Tennessee Baseball Block Font Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect apparel to wear at sporting events to tailgate, catch a ballgame at the stadium, or to your daughter or son's baseball game in Tennessee This Apparel features a simple block style font for Tennessee baseball with a white baseball in the background. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only