From mistana
Tenley TV Stand for TVs up to 78"
Whether stationed in your mancave or put on display in your living room, media stands are always a great addition. Take this one for example: Crafted from engineered wood, it features a pullout drawer, a cabinet, and three open shelves, offering plenty of space to store and showcase electronics, DVDs, and more. After assembly, this piece can support any TV up to 80", while a neutral finish allows it to blend with a variety of color schemes.