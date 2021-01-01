From oggetti luce
Oggetti Luce Teneum Table Lamp - Color: White - Size: 1 light
A simple, yet expressive piece that enhances the ambiance of the room, the Teneum Table Lamp from Oggetti Luce brings a tasteful, sculptural quality to the home. Made of clean ceramic, the base widens gracefully into a bowl-shaped enclosure that houses a single bulb. The interior is adorned with a glamorous gold leaf that comes to life as the bulb spreads a tasteful, even glow that coats the interior and spreads thoughtfully into the surrounding area. Shape: Bowl. Finish: White