Friskies Tender & Crunchy Combo Dry Cat Food, 16-lb bag

Give your kitty the best of both worlds in every bowl with the Friskies Tender & Crunchy Combo Dry Cat Food. It combines crunchy and tender pieces with the meaty flavors of chicken, beef and turkey for a whisker-licking taste that’s sure to impress even the pickiest connoisseur. Formulated with protein for healthy muscles plus essential vitamins and minerals, it supports overall well-being with every meal. Feed it every day to provide your pal with a 100% complete diet, with antioxidants for a healthy immune system, omegas for a lustrous skin and coat, and vitamin A and taurine to support vision health.