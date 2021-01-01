Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Proadapt Plush Tight-Top Memory Foam Mattress + Box Spring, Split Cal King, White

TEMPUR-PROADAPT Series SoftIt's a breakthrough in material science, five years in the making. Finer and more tightly closed than our original TEMPUR material, TEMPUR-APR has an innovative cell structure that dramatically increases its ability to adapt and conform to your body. Every muscle. Every curve. Every point of contact between you and the mattress is more fully balanced and supported. Force and motion are more fully absorbed. Pressure points in your shoulders, hips and spine are more fully alleviated.TEMPUR-ProAdapt beds also come equipped with our cutting edge SmartClimate Dual Cover System - the industry's first fully removable, machine-washable cooling cover. Developed and designed by our own team of textile engineers, this sleek and breathable two-piece system works together to cool and relax you.Key HighlightsTEMPUR-ES: The tighter, slightly rougher cell structure of TEMPUR-ES creates a softer feel that works in combination with other layers to support and relax.TEMPUR-APRTM: Our latest innovation and our most pressure-relieving material ever - made for deeper, more rejuvenating sleep.SMARTCLIMATE DUAL COVER SYSTEM: Next-generation technology featuring a zip-off, cool-to-touch outer layer and super-stretch inner panel for convenience and comfort.HIGH- STRETCH PERFORMANCE PANEL: Inspired by athletic apparel. Designed to be lightweight, breathable and to enhance the pressure-relieving power of your mattress.COOL-TO-TOUCH REMOVABLE COVER: The industry's first removable, machine-washable cooling cover. Crafted from ultra-high molecular weight yarn it moves heat away from your body. A sleep 360-degree zipper makes for easy on and off.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Tempur-Pedic Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Memory FoamIncluded: 2 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Antimicrobial, Non-Toxic, Cushioning Layer, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To BodyManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Split Cal KingMaximum Weight Limit: 800 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 22 Depth/Inches, 83 Length/Inches, 72 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US