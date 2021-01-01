Temptations, Cat Treat Meaty Bites, Size: 1.5 oz, Flavor: Salmon | PetSmart

One shake is all it takes. We're not kitten around, cats can't resist the delicious taste of TEMPTATIONS Meaty Bites Soft and Savory Cat Treats, made with real meat and no artificial flavors or colors. Just open up this soft cat treats pouch and your adult cat will be ready to pounce. Each cat treat has less than 2 calories, so they're a tasty complement to a complete and balanced diet that contains the nutrients your furry four-legged friend needs to stay healthy. Try using these salmon flavor cat treats to reward purr-fect behavior, as an extra-special cat food topper, or as snacks for any time. Plus, each meaty treat is made with 34% protein, so you're also satisfying those natural feline instincts every time you pop open the bag. And don't worry, pet parents, we designed a convenient stay-fresh, resealable pouch, so wandering paws can't fish for cat treats when you're not looking. * Based on Nielsen 2020 sales data Key Benefits: Contains one (1) 1.5 oz. pouch of TEMPTATIONS Meaty Bites Cat Treats, Salmon Flavor Under 2 calories per salmon flavor cat treat, so you can feel good about rewarding your cat every day TEMPTATIONS Meaty Bites cat treats are the perfect complement to a complete and balanced diet, so use them any time as a treat, snack, or cat food topper Convenient stay-fresh, resealable pouch for easy treating and keeping your cat's paws off when you're not watching Made with real meat and 34% protein America's #1 Cat Treat Brand*. Just shake the pack and they'll come running Item Number: 5306262 Brand: Temptations Food Type: Treat Breed Size: All Health Consideration: AAFCO Formulated Flavor: Salmon Weight: 1.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Salmon By Product, Pork, Pork Liver, Turkey, Pork Rind, Brewers Dried Yeast, Sugar, Animal Plasma, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative), Glycine, Calcium Lactate, Taurine, Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate (A Preservative), Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%Moisture (max.) 30.0% Caloric Content: 3516 kcal ME/kg, 1.8 kcal ME/Treat FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed 10-12 treats per 10 lbs of cat body weight daily as a treat or snack. Temptations, Cat Treat Meaty Bites, Size: 1.5 oz, Flavor: Salmon | PetSmart