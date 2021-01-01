Tempo Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey (187400-1035)

The Tempo Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features elongated steel curves that form an ellipse-shaped cage around the light source. The four different glass options: opal, stone, pearl, and seeded clear change the aesthetic from contemporary to industrial. Provides diffused ambient light perfect for modern homes. Hang individually or in groups for a more dramatic effect in living rooms, dining rooms, or over kitchen counters. Slope ceiling adjustable to 45 degrees. Choose from three stem lengths, and includes an adjustable stem, and canopy kit. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Oval. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting