Templeton Traditional Lever Tube Latch Interior Door Set

The bold design of the Templteton Interior Door Set offers a handsome blend of curves and clean lines. With its classic Craftsman-style, this timeless hardware look shines in a broad range of home styles. Coordinating doorsets and finishes unify the look of a home, but a door set's ability to open smoothly, lock snugly, and keep working are details as important, if not more, than how it looks. We make them like they used to - to last - with crisply detailed forged brass backplates and porcelain, brass, and crystal doorknobs and levers.