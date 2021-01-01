Kingston Brass Templeton Radiant 8-Bar Electric Towel Warmer in Matte Black, Brushed Stainless Steel

Keep your towels warm and ready for you after a dip in the bath with this Templeton towel warmer. With a variety of uses and applications, this towel warmer is the perfect embodiment of traditional elegance and contemporary technology. Available in multiple finishes and enabled with an internal quick-heating technology to radiate the 8 horizontal crossbars, the towel warmer will become an essential piece of your bathroom. This model can be hardwired or used as a plug-in; can also be paired with other accessories from the Templeton Collection. Color: Brushed Stainless Steel.