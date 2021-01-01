From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Temple Blue/Gray 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 6 in. Medallion Area Rug
The richly colored Vanaday collection lends stunningly distressed designs to on-trend spaces. The Temple rug features an intricate center medallion with a contemporary, space-dyed colorway of deep blue, cream, and gray. Easy-to-clean and perfect for heavily trafficked areas, this polyester rug combines an innovative power-loomed quality with a vintage-inspired, global look. Color: Blue/Gray.