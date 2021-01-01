From knights templar catholic gifts
Knights Templar Catholic Gifts Templar Knight Sword and Shield Christians Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Knights Templar Gift For Any Knight Templar Lover, Catholic Fan Who Loves Templar Cross. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Knights Templar And Who Loves Warrior of Christ. Makes A Great Knights Templar Gift For Any Fan Of Catholic. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Knight Templar And Sword And Shield. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only