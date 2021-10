Shaolin monks are known for their mastery of the martial art Kung Fu, but this little guy looks more like a lover than a fighter! Crafted in Indonesia from concrete in a gray hue, this outdoor statue showcases a 16'' H x 14'' W x 9'' D monk sitting cross-legged with his hands clasped together and a happy look on his face. Plus, it weighs just 11 lbs., so it's easy to move anywhere in your yard.