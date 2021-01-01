GROHE Tempesta 1-Spray 8.3 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Rain Shower Head in StarLight Chrome, Brushed Nickel

The GROHE Tempesta 210 head shower. Quality and style. Its time to update the way you shower with the GROHE Tempesta 210 head shower, which comes with GROHEs soothing Rain spray. With a contemporary design, it looks perfect in a wide range of bathroom styles. It is also packed with GROHE technology. GROHE EcoJoy has a 1.8 GPM (6.6 l/minute) flow limiter that can save water while ensuring maximum showering satisfaction. GROHE Dream Spray ensures that the flow of water from every nozzle is even to deliver the most enjoyable shower possible. The dazzling scratch resistant GROHE Starlight chrome keeps its sparkle for a lifetime and you can clear the Speed Clean nozzles of limescale with a simple wipe. The super-insulated Inner WaterGuide prevents the surface from getting too hot to protect both your sensitive skin and the chrome finish. Color: Brushed Nickel.