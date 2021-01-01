The MR Direct 639 ensemble is a distinctive pairing of a vessel-sink and vessel-faucet. All MR Direct glass vessel sinks are created of thick, tempered glass, making them less vulnerable to damage from high temperatures. Their non-porous, polished surface is extremely attractive and sanitary - naturally resistant to stains, odors, and discoloration. This model features an inlaid foil of golds and browns sprinkled with magenta glitter, all coming together in a stunning variegated pattern. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 inches. The 718-C vessel-style faucet features fully-tested, superior-quality, solid-brass components. This single-handle model is the tallest offering in its class, standing at a 13-3/8 inch height with a 4-3/4 inch spout reach. It features a chrome finish over its cylindrical design and comes with a matching baseplate. The rod-style handle atop the column swivels up-and-down, or left-and-right, to control both water pressure and temperature; while ceramic disc cartridges assure long-term dependable operation. The faucet is constructed without lead and is compliant with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standards, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the cUPC (Uniform Plumbing Code of the United States and Canada), the ADA (American Disabilities Act) and carries the EPAs WaterSense label. In addition to the 718 faucet, this ensemble includes a specially-designed, pop-up drain which springs into place with a gentle touch. For support of the bowl above the counter, a matching sink ring is also provided. Both drain and ring match the chrome finish of the faucet. MR Direct Pink, Gold Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) | 639-718-C