The MR Direct 633 ensemble is a distinctive pairing of a vessel-sink and vessel-faucet. All MR Direct glass vessel sinks are created of thick, tempered glass, making them less vulnerable to damage from high temperatures. Their non-porous, polished surface is extremely attractive and sanitary - naturally resistant to stains, odors, and discoloration. This model features a high-gloss, slate-blue coloring with metallic sparkles throughout its interior and a satiny, matte-blue exterior. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 inches. The 726-C, single-handle, vessel faucet offers tall contemporary styling at a 12-1/4 inch height , and the longest available spout at a 5-inch reach. Its sleek lines gradually widen and contract to create a stunning design statement. The single, curved handle echoes the arch of the faucet and easily sets just the right water flow and temperature. Ceramic disc cartridges assure long-term, dependable operation, and a beautiful chrome finish completes its distinctive appearance. The faucet is constructed without lead and is compliant with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standards, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the cUPC (Uniform Plumbing Code of the United States and Canada), the ADA (American Disabilities Act) and carries the EPAs WaterSense label. In addition to the 726 faucet, this ensemble includes a specially-designed, pop-up drain which springs into place with a gentle touch. For support of the bowl above the counter, a matching sink ring is also provided. Both drain and ring match the chrome finish of the faucet. MR Direct Blue Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) | 633-726-C