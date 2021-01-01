Mesmerize your guest with this contemporary high-resolution image of autumn waterfall from Yosemite Home Decor. This vibrant, modern decor piece will give your walls that pop of color that will make it really stand out. This sharp photographic art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on tempered glass. Every one of our fine art canvas prints is printed on tempered glass, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Every one of our canvas prints are carefully packaged in inflated cushion wrap, fragile labeling and sturdy boxes to ensure a safe delivery. Every canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits. Yosemite Home Decor Tempered Glass Series 36-in H x 60-in W Landscape Glass Print | AR30439627