From general
Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed For Galaxy S20 Fe 5G (2020) - 1 Pack
Advertisement
Material: Tempered Glass Compatible Devices: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe (2020) Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Item Hardness: 9H Optimized Design Displays A Crystal-Clear View All Throughout The Screen. [Tempered Glass] Case-Friendly Cutout Stays Compatible With All Cases. Oleophobic Coating For Daily Fingerprint Resistance Galaxy S20 Fe Screen Protector, Designed For Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G (2020)