From trendloader
2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with iPad 102 Inch Apple Pencil CompatibleBubble Free9H Hardness
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible Model: This screen protector only fits for iPad 10.2 Inch (2019, 7th Generation) /iPad Air 3 2019 / iPad Pro 10.5. No camera hole for dust free. Apple Pencil Support: The iPad Pro 10.5 screen protector is compatible with the Apple Pencil. Only 0.26mm thickness maintains the original screen sensitivity. Scratch Proof: This 9H hardness tempered glass can effectively protect your iPad Air 3 2019 from unwanted scuffs and scratches. Easy Installation: Bubble-free adhesive, hassle-free installation. 2.5D rounded design gives smooth hand feel around edges. High Transparency: High-Transparency provides high-definition clear viewing for your iPad 7th Gen. Hydrophobic Oleophobic screen coating keeps smooth to the touch.