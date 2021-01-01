Sharkoon Tempered Glass Panel with LED Fan Midi Tower ATX Case HDR-TG5 White SHA-1 HDR-TG5 - GW Japanese authorized agent product

The TG5 has nonetheless sufficient possibilities to discreetly mount hard drives. Up to two 3.5' hard drives or 2.5' HDDs/SSDs can be mounted in an HDD cage screwed tightly to the top of the tunnel. An optimized airflow is ensured by air vents on both sides of the front panel which has three pre-installed 120 mm LED? fans The audio connectors for & 2 USB 2.0 and 2 USB 3.0 interfaces are found on the top of the front panel, for the convenient connection of the most important peripherals. Front Panel: 3x 120 mm LED fan (pre-installed) or radiator (optional),Rear Panel: 1x 120 mm LED fan (pre-installed),Top Panel: 3x 120 mm or 2x 140 mm fan (optional)