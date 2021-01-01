Tempered Glass & Aluminum Frame 36"*76" H Neo-Angle Hinged Shower Enclosure K-D4 (Shower Base Is Not Included)

The innovative and stylish neo angle shower enclosure is a great space saver and creates a dramatic and stunning focal point to any bathroom. This contemporary shower enclosure combines a sleek frameless design, with superior quality clear tempered glass. Glass supports adjust to accommodate out-of-plumb walls, making it possible to have a seemless installation. Clear side seal strips, full-length door magnetic seal strips and seal strips that run through the hinges are guaranteed to prevent leakage. Stainless steel construction hardware & aluminum alloy handle will not rust, chip or scratch off and is guaranteed for life. Fixed arm support ensures wall anchoring and reinforces wall stability. With reversible left or right-sided installation, you have an option to meet your exact needs.This K-D4 serise bathroom enclousure could be used individually and with a shower base together. If you need to use the shower enclosure without a shower base, please use glass cement to prevent leakage