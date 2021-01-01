From dodocool
Temperature Alarm Thermostat Machine Room Farm Oven Temperature Alarm
High decibel alarm. LEDs sound and light integrated. When the alarm temperature is exceeded, press any key on the thermostat to exit, effectively remove the continued alarm trouble. Large screen displays real-time temperature, high and low temperature alarm, upper/lower limit setting. This temperature control alarm uses M6 screw hole, easy installation. The power supply end adopts 2 inserted 1-meter wire, while the temperature sensing wire adopts 1.5-meter high temperature wire.