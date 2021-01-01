Tempaper Urban Bronze Intersections Removable Wallpaper

Transform your space without committing for life. Quickly change the look and feel of a wall, headboard or room with the Intersections removable wallpaper from Tempaper. Simply peel off the backing and smooth the self-adhesive vinyl paper onto the surface of your choice. A dynamic scaffolding in artfully shaded bronze stands out boldly against a pale ground. The energetic geometry and metallic shine suit bedrooms, dining rooms and entryways. Designed by Genevieve Gorder Vinyl, paper, water-based adhesive and water-based inks Self-adhesive and removable Metallic Top-coated vinyl One double roll of 20.5 x 11 yards Tempaper should be applied to surfaces that are in good condition and have been painted with eggshell, satin or semi-gloss paints We do not recommend applying Tempaper to matte or flat paints, or on textured, coarse surfaces Hanging and installation instructions included No returns on opened wallpaper