The Temara collection features compelling globally inspired designs brimming with elegance and grace! The perfect addition for any home, these pieces will add eclectic charm to any room! The woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and the sequins and shaggy texture will provide charm to your decor space. Made with cotton and polyester with a simple cotton back cover in India. Spot clean only, line dry. Surya Temara 18-in x 18-in Peach 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester Indoor Decorative Cover in Pink | TMA005-1818