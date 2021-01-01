Tema LED Floor Lamp by Carpyen - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (7431200)

The utilitarian design and minimal form of the Tema LED Floor Lamp makes it stand out amongst the rest. Made of metal, and possessing a round base 9â€ in diameter, this reading floor lamp is available in several modern finishes. With a maximum height of just over four feet tall, this reading floor lamp features an articulating arm and head, where each can be adjusted in every direction to create a wide range of lighting arrangements. When illuminated, the LED light source shines downward providing task lighting ideal for use in living room and office spaces. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black