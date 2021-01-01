Tellium Low Voltage Head by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (700MOTLM03S)

The Tellium Low Voltage Head by Tech Lighting is a simple fixture that puts light where you need it. Machined aluminum and brass housings create crisp edges. The head rotates 360-degree pivots 90 degrees to direct the beam. An integrated lens holder accommodates up to two lenses or louvers (sold separately). It accepts low voltage, MR16 lamp of up to 50 watts (not included). Pendant socket terminates in a FreeJack male connector, which is compatible with Tech Lighting monorail systems or can be suspended from the ceiling with a compatible FreeJack canopy. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel