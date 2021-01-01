Telescoping Dog Car 62.5" Pet Ramp

Give your pet a helping hand when reaching higher platforms with this solid ramp from PawHut. Made from high-quality aluminum, it is lightweight yet tough, and its extending design means you can fit it into smaller and longer areas with ease. The anti-skid surface ensures safety for your dog/cat, and it is finished with a handle for easy carrying. Gives pets an easier way to move to higher platforms great for older dogs and cats. Made of high-quality and rust-resistant aluminum for long-term use. Extending design to fit into a wide range of spaces with ease. Lightweight and with a handle for easy carrying. Non-slip surface, side rails, and protective feet for safety whilst in use.