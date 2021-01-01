From joby
Joby TelePod 325 #JB01549
Versatile: Works as selfie stick, monopod, elevated stand or tripod Smaller version of TelePod Pro Kit for mobile vlogging & selfie stick. Also works as stationary stand 325g capacity, fits popular Point & Shoot cameras & small 360 camera Precise positioning with the integrated ball head Stable & extendable: Tripod telescopes from 7.5-24' (19-61cm) Durable Construction: Glass filled composite is lightweight and high strength with thinner structure Modular: Works with JOBY's mounts including GripTight mount series, GoPro mount, Flash mount, or any 1/4-20' device under 0.7 lb (325g)