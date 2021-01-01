Tele Metal Screwin Lens Hood Sunshade with Centre Pinch Lens Cap for Canon Nikon Sony Pentax Olympus Fuji Sumsung Leica Camera + Cleaning Cloth

[Material] :This metal Tele lens hood is constructed of solid lightweight aluminum metal with smooth black surface. [Function] :Screw-in Tele lens hood can prevent lens flare caused by extraneous light and protects against unexpected bumps or shock, no vignetting. [Wide compatibility] :This universal lens hood fits all lens/filter, the inner thread diameter of the front side(connects the lens cap) is 58mm, focal length range:85mm to 300mm. [Note] : Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a '?' (diameter) symbol. [Package and Warranty] :Includes Screw-in metal Tele Lens hood x 1,1 x 58mm centre pinch lens cap and 1 x Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth. We offer one year warranty and life-time after-sales service, if you meet any problem, please dont hesitate to contact