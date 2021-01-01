TOTO TEL3GG10R Single Supply Electronic Bathroom Faucet with EcoPower Technology - 10 Second Discharge Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

TOTO TEL3GG10R Single Supply Electronic Bathroom Faucet with EcoPower Technology - 10 Second Discharge Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCovered under Toto's limited three year warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useElectronic sensor-operated faucetADA compliant – complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant – meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsHydropower system - no batteries or AC adapter required10 second maximum water dispensing cycleAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetProduct Technologies / Benefits:EcoPower: Toto Faucets with EcoPower technology are some of the most advanced electronic faucets available today. Because they are powered solely by the movement of water, you won't have to worry about installing them near a power source, or changing batteries. This not only makes these faucets much more convenient, it also helps to save the environment. Feel great about your purchase with Toto EcoPower Faucets.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 9-1/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 5-7/8" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/4" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Number of Holes Required For Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.02 GPM (gallons-per-minute), 0.17 gallons per 10-second cycleMaximum Deck Thickness: 2" Electronic Polished Chrome