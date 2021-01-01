Les Jardins Tekura Outdoor LED Table Lamp - Color: Black

Match the calm of a starry night outdoors with this romantic piece. Let the sun light up the night long after it has set for the day with the solar-powered Tekura Outdoor LED Table Lamp from Les Jardins. Designer Claude Robin of Les Jardins invites you to move around with his pieces, as they're designed to push the limits of technology while carrying an attractive contemporary aesthetic. In this piece, Robin brings you an east meets west aesthetic, one blending Japanese minimalism with a Venetian-blind inspired diffuser. Made in Italy from a durable HPL slate material, the diffuser presents an attractive silhouette in its layered composition. A teakwood base adds an organic note that accentuates the lamp's Zen-like character. Powered by a low-profile solar panel, the LED array inside delivers up to 150 hours of light with a single charge. This light sets a welcoming ambiance and amps up the sophistication by defining the Venetian-blind structure's silhouette. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Teak & Hpl Slate