Art Decor Tekno 40-60 in. Non-Telescoping 1.5 in. Single Traverse Curtain Rod in Sienna with Tama Finial
Art Decor has developed the most functional decorative traverse rod in North America. An innovative support system enables your drapes to traverse without bracket interference. Tekno 40 is the first decorative traverse rod, allowing a one-way draw, for patio doors. Tekno 40 is best suited for pinch pleat drapes or Wave drapes utilizing standard pin on hooks. Tekno 40 is 1-1/2 in. in diameter for a descriptive presence. The rail is an aluminum extrusion with detailed precision creating the perfect balance of strength and weight.