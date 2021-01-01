Art Decor Tekno 40 120 in. Non-Adjustable 1.5 in. Single Traverse Window Curtain Rod Set in Antique Silver with Melrose Finial

Art Decor is devoted to customer satisfaction. We are committed to providing stunning, high quality products to create a unique environment for our customer's exceptional style. Our decorative curtain rods deliver unparalleled design for your window treatment needs. Art Decor has developed the most functional decorative traverse rod in North America. Tekno 40 is a sophisticated seamless product creating a premium appearance. An innovative support system enables your drapes to traverse without bracket interference. Tekno 40 is best suited for pinch pleat drapes utilizing standard pin on hooks.