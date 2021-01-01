From art decor
Art Decor Tekno 25 Decorative 60 in. Traverse Rod in Antique Silver with Trans Lu Finial
Art Decor has developed the most functional decorative traverse rod in North America. An innovative support system enables your drapes to traverse without bracket interference. Tekno 25 is the first decorative traverse rod, allowing a one way draw, for patio doors. Tekno 25 is best suited for pinch pleat drapes utilizing standard pin on hooks. Tekno 25 is a Hand Draw System, there are no cords.