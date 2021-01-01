From lotiyo
Tek Styz PRO Stylus Works for Verizon Wireless Ellipsis 10 High Accuracy Sensitive in Compact Form for Touch Screens [3 Pack-RED]
Advertisement
Professionally designed for your Verizon Wireless Ellipsis 10 with increased tip durability and accuracy! Provides a smooth pen like writing experience for your touchscreen device(s). Perfect for drawing apps and navigating quickly through your touch screen with ease. INCLUDED: Full Size Stylus Kit of three pens total in bulk packaging. COLORS: (3)Silver *BUY NOW - NEWEST VERSION NOW AVAILABLE*