Tejeda 5 Piece Dining Set

This 5 Piece Dining Set packs a great deal of style without taking up a ton of space. The mid-century modern-inspired design also has elements of rustic and industrial style, evident in the contrast of colors in the set. The frames of the chairs and table are constructed of sturdy metal, finished in a handsome matte black. The chair backs of this 5 Piece Dining Set are slightly curved to contour with the seater, encouraging hours of comfortable seating. The legs of the chairs taper stylishly towards the floor. One of the best features of this 5 Piece Dining Set is that all four chairs and the dining table ship together in one box for convenience. Add this charming set to your dining room, breakfast nook, or other shared spaces.