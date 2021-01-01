Bliss Rugs Tehila Transitional Indoor Round Area Rug

Create an exotic distinction to any room with this contemporary area rug. With Moroccan influences and saturated colors, this classic design is versatile to add appeal to multiple decorating styles. Snowy ivory background with seafoam green, pear green, ecru gold, espresso brown, mushroom taupe. Options include rounds and a three piece set for a coordinated look throughout the home. Machine made of soft polypropylene that is naturally stain-resistant and easy to maintain. Vacuum often on high-pile setting and spot clean when necessary using mild detergent but no bleach. Bliss Rugs Tehila Transitional Area Rug