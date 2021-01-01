From tech lighting
Tech Lighting Tegel 18 Outdoor Up/Down LED Wall Sconce - Color: Black
The Tech Lighting Tegel 18 Outdoor LED Wall Sconce has an understated modern design with an architectural presence. Providing both up and downlighting, the die-cast aluminum body hosts sophisticated LED modules, diffusing through the UV stabilized frosted acrylic lenses. The impact resistant frame and Marine Grade powder coat finish means this outdoor lighting option is built to provide energy efficient illumination for the long term. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: Black