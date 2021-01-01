From noble house

Noble House Tegan Sandblast Dark Grey Stationary Wood Outdoor Dining Chair with Light Gray Cushion (2-Pack)

$391.20
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The outdoor dining experience you create for your guests should be classy, comfortable and upscale in aesthetic. this pair of slatted acacia wood dining chairs with water-resistant cushioning will aid you greatly in this endeavor. Thick, substantial frames featuring subtlety tapered legs give these pieces a bold, striking presence, the perfect statement to accompany any dining table you happen to pair them with.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com