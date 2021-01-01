TEG1008D 8Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch Desktop Network Splitter Sturdy Metal Unmanaged Plug n Play Monitor Mode 4KV LightningProof

Best Quality Guranteed. 8 GIGABIT PORTS: Eight 10/100/1000MPS Auto-negotiatiing MDIX RJ45 Ethernet ports deliver the fastest possible connection PLUG AND PLAY: Enjoy quick and easy setup with no configuration or software required MULTIPLE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Allows for either desktop or wall mount options provides enhanced versatility and efficiency STURDY METAL FRAME: Effectively protects internal components and provides better heat diffusion LIGHTNING SECURITY: Features 4kV Lightning-Protection on all ports to prevent power spikes and induction currents from lightning strikes LIFETIME FREE TECH-SUPPORT: provides an industry-leading 3-year, with FREE lifetime 24/7 dedicated tech-support team. Call us at (800) 570-5892 or email us at Support. usa@. cn